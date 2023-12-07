Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-07

- Radiohead – Paranoid Android
- Oasis – Supersonic
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Servo
- Courtney Barnett – New Speedway Boogie
- DED//WESZ – BLACK
- Spaceslug – Proton Lander
- All Them Witches – Blood And Sand / Milk and Endless Waters
- Full Flower Moon Band – Roadie
- Alien Weaponry – Ahi Ka
- Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
- Queens of the Stone Age – Auto Pilot
- The 745 – Deserved
- Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the Better Land
- The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
- Turnstile – 7
- Beans – Ditsy Rich
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Pixies – Gouge Away
- Sleaford Mods – Second
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Private Function – Jusavinageez
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Pink Duke – Putting It Off
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- MGMT – Mother Nature
- The Black Angels – Indigo Meadow
- The Dandy Warhols – Nietzsche
- swapmeet fka Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
