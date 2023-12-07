Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-07

Written by on December 7, 2023

  1. Radiohead – Paranoid Android
  2. Oasis – Supersonic
  3. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Servo
  4. Courtney Barnett – New Speedway Boogie
  5. DED//WESZ – BLACK
  6. Spaceslug – Proton Lander
  7. All Them Witches – Blood And Sand / Milk and Endless Waters
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Roadie
  9. Alien Weaponry – Ahi Ka
  10. Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
  11. Queens of the Stone Age – Auto Pilot
  12. The 745 – Deserved
  13. Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the Better Land
  14. The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
  15. Turnstile – 7
  16. Beans – Ditsy Rich
  17. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  18. Pixies – Gouge Away
  19. Sleaford Mods – Second
  20. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  21. Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
  22. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  23. Private Function – Jusavinageez
  24. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  25. Pink Duke – Putting It Off
  26. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  27. MGMT – Mother Nature
  28. The Black Angels – Indigo Meadow
  29. The Dandy Warhols – Nietzsche
  30. swapmeet fka Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2023-12-07

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-07

Current track

Title

Artist