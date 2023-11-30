Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2023

  1. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  2. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  3. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  4. Massive Attack – Teardrop
  5. PJ Harvey – The Wind
  6. Mazzy Star – Blue Flower
  7. Boards of Canada – Olson
  8. Boards of Canada – Music Is Math
  9. Brian Eno – Sky Saw
  10. The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Amethyst Realm
  11. Primus – DMV
  12. Portishead – Strangers
  13. Stereolab – The Noise of Carpet
  14. The Breeders – Safari
  15. The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  16. The Raveonettes – I Wanna Be Adored
  17. The Black Keys – Going Down South
  18. Queens of the Stone Age – Auto Pilot
  19. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock & Roll
  20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Beat the Devil’s Tattoo
  21. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Cubensis Lenses
  22. Druid Fluids – Rain Pour / Memory Pool
  23. Dope Lemon – Stonecutters
  24. Brant Bjork – Dirty Bird
  25. Buried Feather – Would I Miss You
  26. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  27. Druid Fluids – Layers
  28. The Black Angels – Currency
  29. Sons Of Zoku – O I
  30. Pink Duke – Putting It Off
  31. Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F.
  32. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Straws In The Wind
  33. Peter Bibby – Goodbye Johnny
  34. Nicholas Allbrook – 100 k’s ’round Carmel
  35. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Almost Cut My Hair
  36. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  37. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  38. Beans – Slow
  39. The Murlocs – Skyrocket
  40. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  41. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  42. All Them Witches – 1X1
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2023-11-30

Current track

Title

Artist