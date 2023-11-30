Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-30

- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- Massive Attack – Teardrop
- PJ Harvey – The Wind
- Mazzy Star – Blue Flower
- Boards of Canada – Olson
- Boards of Canada – Music Is Math
- Brian Eno – Sky Saw
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Amethyst Realm
- Primus – DMV
- Portishead – Strangers
- Stereolab – The Noise of Carpet
- The Breeders – Safari
- The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- The Raveonettes – I Wanna Be Adored
- The Black Keys – Going Down South
- Queens of the Stone Age – Auto Pilot
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock & Roll
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Beat the Devil’s Tattoo
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Cubensis Lenses
- Druid Fluids – Rain Pour / Memory Pool
- Dope Lemon – Stonecutters
- Brant Bjork – Dirty Bird
- Buried Feather – Would I Miss You
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
- Druid Fluids – Layers
- The Black Angels – Currency
- Sons Of Zoku – O I
- Pink Duke – Putting It Off
- Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F.
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Straws In The Wind
- Peter Bibby – Goodbye Johnny
- Nicholas Allbrook – 100 k’s ’round Carmel
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Almost Cut My Hair
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- Beans – Slow
- The Murlocs – Skyrocket
- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
- R.M.F.C – The Trap
- All Them Witches – 1X1
Reader's opinions