Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-23

  1. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – ZAM
  2. Etran De L’Air – Adounia
  3. Minami Deutsch – Your Pulse
  4. Follakzoid – 9
  5. The Laurels – Changing The Timeline
  6. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
  7. Grazer – Without You
  8. Flyying Colours – Lost Then Found
  9. Start Together – Impostering the Nascent
  10. Slowdive – Alison
  11. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  12. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  13. All Them Witches – Real Hippies Are Cowboys
  14. Alien Weaponry – Ru Ana Te Whenua
  15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Hungry Wolf Of Fate
  16. The 745 – Full Force 45
  17. Dirty Pagans – Visions
  18. Dr. Colossus – Future Bart
  19. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Enjoy A Paranoia
  20. Suicidal Tendencies – You Can’t Bring Me Down
  21. Minor Threat – 12XU
  22. Turnstile – Can’t Get Away
  23. Sleaford Mods – Tilldipper
  24. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
  25. Pseudo Mind Hive – Weeping Woman
  26. Alien Weaponry – Ahi Ka
