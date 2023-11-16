Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-16

- CULT OF DOM KELLER – Worlds
- Moon Duo – Sleepwalker
- Flyying Colours – 1987
- The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- Sons Of Zoku – Dead Poets
- Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hymn For A Droid
- DED//WESZ – SUBURBAN LEGEND
- Ty Segall – Breakfast Eggs
- Ty Segall – Baby Big Man (I Want A Mommy)
- The Empty Threats – Heavy
- Rose Windows – Native Dreams
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Cold Fields
- Black Mountain – Angels
- Ride Into The Sun – New Sunday
- Gemma Ray – There Must Be More Than This
- Portishead – Wandering Star
- Moses Gunn Collective – Shalala
- Nice Biscuit – Candle
- Thee Oh Sees – Corprophagist (a bath perhaps)
- The Fuzztones – We’re Pretty Quick (The Chob)
- 13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- The Mothers of Invention – Get A Little
- Atoms For Peace – Ingenue
- Druid Fluids – Timeline
- Dungen – Fredag
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- John Lennon – How Do You Sleep?
