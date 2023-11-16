Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2023

  1. CULT OF DOM KELLER – Worlds
  2. Moon Duo – Sleepwalker
  3. Flyying Colours – 1987
  4. The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
  5. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  6. Sons Of Zoku – Dead Poets
  7. Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
  8. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hymn For A Droid
  9. DED//WESZ – SUBURBAN LEGEND
  10. Ty Segall – Breakfast Eggs
  11. Ty Segall – Baby Big Man (I Want A Mommy)
  12. The Empty Threats – Heavy
  13. Rose Windows – Native Dreams
  14. The Black Heart Death Cult – Cold Fields
  15. Black Mountain – Angels
  16. Ride Into The Sun – New Sunday
  17. Gemma Ray – There Must Be More Than This
  18. Portishead – Wandering Star
  19. Moses Gunn Collective – Shalala
  20. Nice Biscuit – Candle
  21. Thee Oh Sees – Corprophagist (a bath perhaps)
  22. The Fuzztones – We’re Pretty Quick (The Chob)
  23. 13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  24. The Mothers of Invention – Get A Little
  25. Atoms For Peace – Ingenue
  26. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  27. Dungen – Fredag
  28. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  29. John Lennon – How Do You Sleep?
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2023-11-16

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-11-16

Current track

Title

Artist