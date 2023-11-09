Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-09

- Ty Segall – Candy Sam
- POND – Giant Tortoise
- Queens of the Stone Age – Song For The Dead
- Butthole Surfers – Birds
- The Genevieves – Words
- Druid Fluids – Layers
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Lucifier’s Lullaby
- Baby Candy – Satan Stuff
- The Velvet Underground, Nico – Run Run Run
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- Babe Rainbow – Ready For Tomorrow
- Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA
- The Black Angels – I’d Kill For Her
- Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Chameleon Paint
- Primus – Tommy The Cat
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Infinite Growth
- The Belair Lip Bombs – I Think I Like You
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck It In
- Gabriella Cohen – Baby
- Big Thief – Simulation Swarm
- Kurt Vile – Flyin (like a fast train)
- Courtney Barnett – New Speedway Boogie
- Oh Sees – Animated Violence
- Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
- Follakzoid – 9
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Sweet Trip – Pro: Lov: Ad
