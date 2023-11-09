Low Noise High Output: 2023-11-09

  1. Ty Segall – Candy Sam
  2. POND – Giant Tortoise
  3. Queens of the Stone Age – Song For The Dead
  4. Butthole Surfers – Birds
  5. The Genevieves – Words
  6. Druid Fluids – Layers
  7. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Lucifier’s Lullaby
  8. Baby Candy – Satan Stuff
  9. The Velvet Underground, Nico – Run Run Run
  10. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  11. Babe Rainbow – Ready For Tomorrow
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – NY – LA
  13. The Black Angels – I’d Kill For Her
  14. Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
  15. Tropical Fuck Storm – Chameleon Paint
  16. Primus – Tommy The Cat
  17. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Infinite Growth
  18. The Belair Lip Bombs – I Think I Like You
  19. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck It In
  20. Gabriella Cohen – Baby
  21. Big Thief – Simulation Swarm
  22. Kurt Vile – Flyin (like a fast train)
  23. Courtney Barnett – New Speedway Boogie
  24. Oh Sees – Animated Violence
  25. Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
  26. Follakzoid – 9
  27. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  28. Sweet Trip – Pro: Lov: Ad
