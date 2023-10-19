Low Noise High Output: 2023-10-19

  1. LCD Soundsystem – Never As Tired As When I’m Waking Up
  2. Car Seat Headrest – Martin
  3. The Black Keys – Going Down South
  4. Kurt Vile – Hysteria
  5. Honeybeam – Belong
  6. Marcello – Do Well
  7. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  8. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  9. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  10. Ty Segall – Goodbye Bread
  11. Minami Deutsch – Your Pulse
  12. The Black Angels – Empires Falling
  13. MGMT – Someone’s Missing
  14. Ella Ion – Ride
  15. Sweet Trip – Walkers Beware! We Drive into the Sun
  16. Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
  17. I Am Duckeye – Sifting
  18. Butthole Surfers – Sweat Loaf
  19. Guttermouth – What If?
  20. Guttermouth – When Hell Freezes Over
  21. Propagandhi – Today’s Empires Tomorrow’s Ashes
  22. Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind
  23. Crisis Alert – Guilty For Violence
  24. Crisis Alert – Your Choice
  25. SIGNV/S – Burden ft Blake Godden
  26. Hubris – Chemical Remains
  27. Bolt Cutter – Decay
  28. Full Flower Moon Band – Power
  29. Dennis Cometti – Gone in the Gong
  30. Kurralta Park – Meat
  31. Bench Press – Old. Self. Doubt.
  32. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  33. Pixies – Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
  34. Fontaines D.C – Nabokov
  35. Minami Deutsch – Still Foggy
  36. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Hope U Die
