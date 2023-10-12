Low Noise High Output: 2023-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2023

  1. Devil Electric – Hypnotica
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
  3. Stonefield – Dog Eat Dog
  4. Heinous Crimes – Asperity
  5. Tropical Fuck Storm, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Pt. 2 (Midnight in Sodom)
  6. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  7. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  8. Baby Candy – Satan Stuff
  9. Goat – Golden Dawn
  10. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  11. Hydromedusa – Mamma’s Boy
  12. HAGOL – Get Guilty
  13. Cull the Band – She Knows
  14. Horror My Friend – False God
  15. Twine – Cleaner
  16. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  17. Bad//Dreems – Mallee
  18. Goat – Run To Your Mama
  19. Mt. Mountain – Second Home
  20. Love – A House is Not a Motel
  21. St. Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
  22. Hubris – Chemical Remains
  23. The Public Servants – Stress Leave
  24. Elephant Tree – Exit The Soul
  25. Khan – Orb
  26. All Them Witches – Real Hippies Are Cowboys
  27. Radiohead – Everything In Its Right Place
  28. Ruby The Hatchet – Planetary Space Child
  29. Not For Humans – Violent Star Charm
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2023-10-12

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-10-12

Current track

Title

Artist