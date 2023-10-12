Low Noise High Output: 2023-10-12

- Devil Electric – Hypnotica
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
- Stonefield – Dog Eat Dog
- Heinous Crimes – Asperity
- Tropical Fuck Storm, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Pt. 2 (Midnight in Sodom)
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Baby Candy – Satan Stuff
- Goat – Golden Dawn
- Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
- Hydromedusa – Mamma’s Boy
- HAGOL – Get Guilty
- Cull the Band – She Knows
- Horror My Friend – False God
- Twine – Cleaner
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Bad//Dreems – Mallee
- Goat – Run To Your Mama
- Mt. Mountain – Second Home
- Love – A House is Not a Motel
- St. Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
- Hubris – Chemical Remains
- The Public Servants – Stress Leave
- Elephant Tree – Exit The Soul
- Khan – Orb
- All Them Witches – Real Hippies Are Cowboys
- Radiohead – Everything In Its Right Place
- Ruby The Hatchet – Planetary Space Child
- Not For Humans – Violent Star Charm
