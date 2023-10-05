Low Noise High Output: 2023-10-05

Written by on October 5, 2023

  1. Brant Bjork – Defender of the Oleander
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Tunnel Vision
  3. King Buffalo – Orion
  4. Desert Sessions – If You Run
  5. Battlesnake – I Am The Vomit
  6. Battlesnake – BeelzeBanquet
  7. Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Dust Devil
  8. Death Valley Girls – I Am a Wave
  9. L.A. WITCH – Fire Starter
  10. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – War Machine
  11. Band of Skulls – Death By Diamond And Pearls
  12. The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love / Where’s it At
  13. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Straight Up and Down
  14. The Dunes – When You Wake Up
  15. Blind Melon – Galaxie / Hello, Goodbye
  16. Blind Melon – Toes Across the Floor
  17. Alice in Chains – I Stay Away
  18. Child – Blue Side of the Collar
  19. Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
  20. Dope Lemon – Honey Bones
  21. Angus & Julia Stone – Living Underground
  22. Foster the People – Pay the Man
  23. Broken Waves – When You Feel It
  24. Parquet Courts – Stoned and Starving
  25. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Unfold
