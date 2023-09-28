Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-28

  1. Porcupine Tree – Arriving Somewhere But Not Here
  2. Yuri Gagarin – Crystal Dunes
  3. Elephant Tree – Echoes
  4. Interpol – Rest My Chemistry
  5. Jack White – Sixteen Saltines
  6. Fu Manchu – Mongoose
  7. I Am Duckeye – Sifting
  8. I Am Duckeye – Docks
  9. SUNDOWNER – Severed Heads & Victims
  10. SUNDOWNER – Follow The Serpent
  11. MESSA – Leah
  12. Witch – Seer
  13. Kitchen Witch – Chase the Sun
  14. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  15. Hobo Magic – The Holy Riff
  16. Phish – Free
  17. The Toads – Nationalsville
  18. The Max Headroom – Bad Dream
  19. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  20. Pity Lips – Cellular
  21. LOLA – Game Over
  22. Courtney Barnett – Pickles from the Jar
  23. Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
  24. Vintage Crop – Double Slants
  25. Portishead – Wandering Star
