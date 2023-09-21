Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-21

- The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Kikigaku Moyo – Tree Smoke
- Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
- MGMT – Indie Rokkers
- Tame Impala – Desire Be Desire Go
- Altin Gun – Rakiya Su Katamam
- Manu Chao – La vie a 2
- Kokoroko – Home
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Soma
- Le Tigre – Hot Topic
- Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
- Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
- Checkpoint – My Girl
- R.M.F.C – The Trap
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F
- These New South Wales – Bending at the Knee
- HAGOL – Shelter
- HAGOL – Get Guilty
- The White Stripes – Blue Orchid
- Queens of the Stone Age – Song for the Dead
- JET – Rollover D.J.
- Wolfmother – Colossal
- Primus – John the Fisherman
- Modest Mouse – Float On
- The Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You
- Gene Clark – No Other
- Canned Heat – Poor Moon
- Big Town – Nuff Said
