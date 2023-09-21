Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-21

  1. The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love
  2. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  3. Kikigaku Moyo – Tree Smoke
  4. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  5. MGMT – Indie Rokkers
  6. Tame Impala – Desire Be Desire Go
  7. Altin Gun – Rakiya Su Katamam
  8. Manu Chao – La vie a 2
  9. Kokoroko – Home
  10. The Smashing Pumpkins – Soma
  11. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  12. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  13. Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
  14. Checkpoint – My Girl
  15. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  16. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  17. Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F
  18. These New South Wales – Bending at the Knee
  19. HAGOL – Shelter
  20. HAGOL – Get Guilty
  21. The White Stripes – Blue Orchid
  22. Queens of the Stone Age – Song for the Dead
  23. JET – Rollover D.J.
  24. Wolfmother – Colossal
  25. Primus – John the Fisherman
  26. Modest Mouse – Float On
  27. The Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You
  28. Gene Clark – No Other
  29. Canned Heat – Poor Moon
  30. Big Town – Nuff Said
