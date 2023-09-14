Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-14

- The Shadow Ministers – The Feeling Is Coming Back
- Ty Segall – Orange Color Queen
- Dead Meadow – What Needs Must Be
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- IDLES – I’m Scum
- Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- Coldwave – Conflict
- Cagefly – Headlights
- Modest Mouse – Trailer Trash
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Squid – Pamphlets
- Ponybite – CPR Rock
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
- Black Mountain – Wucan
- Mt. Mountain – Aplomb
- The Dunes – Mountain
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Black Rainbow
- Slowdive – Don’t Know Why
- The Brian Jonestown Masacre – Panic in Babylon
- Sigur Ros – Glosoli
- Heinous Crimes – Asperity
- Follakzoid – 9
- Portishead – Glory Box
Reader's opinions