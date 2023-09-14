Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-14

  1. The Shadow Ministers – The Feeling Is Coming Back
  2. Ty Segall – Orange Color Queen
  3. Dead Meadow – What Needs Must Be
  4. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  5. IDLES – I’m Scum
  6. Viagra Boys – Troglodyte
  7. Coldwave – No Conflict
  8. Coldwave – Conflict
  9. Cagefly – Headlights
  10. Modest Mouse – Trailer Trash
  11. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  12. Squid – Pamphlets
  13. Ponybite – CPR Rock
  14. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  15. Black Mountain – Wucan
  16. Mt. Mountain – Aplomb
  17. The Dunes – Mountain
  18. The Black Heart Death Cult – Black Rainbow
  19. Slowdive – Don’t Know Why
  20. The Brian Jonestown Masacre – Panic in Babylon
  21. Sigur Ros – Glosoli
  22. Heinous Crimes – Asperity
  23. Follakzoid – 9
  24. Portishead – Glory Box
