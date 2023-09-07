Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-07

  1. Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  2. The Avalanches – Gold Sky
  3. MGMT – She Works Out Too Much
  4. The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
  5. Tess Parks – Gates of Broadway
  6. Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
  7. John Lennon – I Found Out
  8. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  9. Night Beats ft Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Osaka
  10. Beans – Ditsy Rich
  11. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Empire
  12. ORB – Space Between The Planets
  13. The Lazy Eyes – Seaside
  14. Pseudo Mind Hive – Hinterland
  15. REZN – Wake
  16. IDLES – Car Crash
  17. Sons of Zoku – Ö I
  18. Pink Duke – Denialism
  19. Ethanol Blend – The Mass (Redux)
  20. Baby Cool – Poison
  21. Lazerhawk – Redline
