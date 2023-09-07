Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-07

- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
- The Avalanches – Gold Sky
- MGMT – She Works Out Too Much
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Tess Parks – Gates of Broadway
- Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
- John Lennon – I Found Out
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- Night Beats ft Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Osaka
- Beans – Ditsy Rich
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Empire
- ORB – Space Between The Planets
- The Lazy Eyes – Seaside
- Pseudo Mind Hive – Hinterland
- REZN – Wake
- IDLES – Car Crash
- Sons of Zoku – Ö I
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- Ethanol Blend – The Mass (Redux)
- Baby Cool – Poison
- Lazerhawk – Redline
