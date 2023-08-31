Low Noise High Output: 2023-08-31

August 31, 2023

  1. Mdou Moctar – Tarhatazed
  2. All Them Witches – Am I Going Up?
  3. Ty Segall – The Man Man
  4. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  5. The Black Angels – Bad Vibrations
  6. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  7. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  8. Badland Caravan – Redback Blues
  9. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Straight Up and Down
  10. The Dandy Warhols – Minnesoter
  11. Modest Mouse – A Different City
  12. Fontaines D.C. – Chequeless Reckless
  13. Fontaines D.C. – Hurricane Laughter
  14. Kurralta Park – I’d Like To Stay With You Tonight
  15. Bad//Dreems – New Breeze
  16. Bad//Dreems – Desert Television
  17. Amyl and the Sniffers – Capital
  18. Dennis Cometti – Locked Out
  19. Dennis Cometti – Limiter
  20. Dennis Cometti – Suburban Condition
  21. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Stitch Up
  22. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Super Speedy Zippy Whipper
  23. Alien Nosejob – Television Sets
  24. Alien Nosejob – Black Sheep
  25. R.M.F.C – Access
  26. R.M.F.C – Television
  27. Crocodylus – Home Invasion
  28. Crocodylus – Person Suit
  29. CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
  30. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  31. Perfect Actress – Radio Rebel
  32. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Fear Is Like A Forest
  33. Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover
  34. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  35. POND – Giant Tortoise
