Low Noise High Output: 2023-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2023

  1. Kurralta Park – Meat
  2. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  3. Kurralta Park – John Swang (Interlude)
  4. Kurralta Park – I’d Like to Stay With You Tonight
  5. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  6. PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS – Ultimate Hammer
  7. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Future Self
  8. Queens of the Stone Age – Regular John
  9. All Them Witches – Charles William
  10. Ty Segall – The Clock
  11. Ty Segall – The Singer
  12. Dennis Cometti – Moocher
  13. Dennis Cometti – Suburban Condition
  14. Full Flower Moon Band – Trainspotting
  15. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  16. Crocodylus – Cant Understand
  17. St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
  18. Turnstile – 7
  19. The 745 – Bus Song
  20. The 745 – Deserved
  21. Civic – Nuclear Son
  22. Civic – New Vietnam
  23. Amyl and the Sniffers – Choices
  24. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Dracula Drug
  25. Elephant Tree – Sails
  26. The Dandy Warhols – The Dandy Warhols Love Almost Everything
  27. The Dandy Warhols – Get Off
  28. Primus – Laquer Head
  29. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Evergreen
  30. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
  31. The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me, Father
  32. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Mind Crawler
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2023-08-24

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2023-08-24

Current track

Title

Artist