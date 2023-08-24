Low Noise High Output: 2023-08-24

- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Kurralta Park – John Swang (Interlude)
- Kurralta Park – I’d Like to Stay With You Tonight
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS – Ultimate Hammer
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Future Self
- Queens of the Stone Age – Regular John
- All Them Witches – Charles William
- Ty Segall – The Clock
- Ty Segall – The Singer
- Dennis Cometti – Moocher
- Dennis Cometti – Suburban Condition
- Full Flower Moon Band – Trainspotting
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- Crocodylus – Cant Understand
- St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
- Turnstile – 7
- The 745 – Bus Song
- The 745 – Deserved
- Civic – Nuclear Son
- Civic – New Vietnam
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Choices
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Dracula Drug
- Elephant Tree – Sails
- The Dandy Warhols – The Dandy Warhols Love Almost Everything
- The Dandy Warhols – Get Off
- Primus – Laquer Head
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Evergreen
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me, Father
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Mind Crawler
Reader's opinions