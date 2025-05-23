Local & Live: 2025-05-23
Written by Playlist Robot on May 23, 2025
- Chica Chica Electrica – Surfing Escondido
- Newgate Crowd – Scissors
- Violet Harlot – Chips
- TOWNHOUSE – Rugrantz
- Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Stefan Hauk – The Doctor
- Attica – Changing Tides
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Djawbreaker – Orange Pulp
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- Golonka – Django’s Asylum
- The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Kilometres