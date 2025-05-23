Local & Live: 2025-05-23

  1. Chica Chica Electrica – Surfing Escondido
  2. Newgate Crowd – Scissors
  3. Violet Harlot – Chips
  4. TOWNHOUSE – Rugrantz
  5. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  6. Church Moms – Cigarette
  7. Stefan Hauk – The Doctor
  8. Attica – Changing Tides
  9. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  10. Djawbreaker – Orange Pulp
  11. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  12. Bromham – William & Gudula
  13. Golonka – Django’s Asylum
  14. The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
  15. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Kilometres
