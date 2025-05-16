Local & Live: 2025-05-16
Written by Playlist Robot on May 16, 2025
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- The Empty Threats – The One
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- sleepazoid – ALICE
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- Rat Tamango – Ornamental Salad
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Cosmo Thundercat – Come on up
- Alana Jagt – Stirred The Dirt
- Mortal Ambition – PUB KID
- Mortal Ambition – KING OF THE RING
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads