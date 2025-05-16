Local & Live: 2025-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2025

  1. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  2. The Empty Threats – The One
  3. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  4. sleepazoid – ALICE
  5. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  6. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  7. Rat Tamango – Ornamental Salad
  8. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  9. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  10. Cosmo Thundercat – Come on up
  11. Alana Jagt – Stirred The Dirt
  12. Mortal Ambition – PUB KID
  13. Mortal Ambition – KING OF THE RING
  14. The 745 – Full Force 45
  15. Anya Anastasia – Spinning Heads
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist