Local & Live: 2025-04-18

  1. Wolf & Chain – Hex
  2. Behind Crimson Eyes – Shakedown
  3. Manneqiuin Death Squad – Don’t Care
  4. Marlin Kites – Fool for you
  5. The Genevieves – Adore You
  6. The Fuss – Seeing Blue
  7. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  8. Teenage Joans – Sweet and Slow
  9. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  10. The Danger Dolphins – Mother’s Duaghter, Sick Dog
  11. Colourblind – Learn to be
  12. The Munch – Pass By
  13. Hedex – Move Your Body (remix)
  14. Friction – Never too old
  15. The Coogies – 16 Cassettes
