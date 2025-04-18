Local & Live: 2025-04-18
Written by Playlist Robot on April 18, 2025
- Wolf & Chain – Hex
- Behind Crimson Eyes – Shakedown
- Manneqiuin Death Squad – Don’t Care
- Marlin Kites – Fool for you
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Fuss – Seeing Blue
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- Teenage Joans – Sweet and Slow
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- The Danger Dolphins – Mother’s Duaghter, Sick Dog
- Colourblind – Learn to be
- The Munch – Pass By
- Hedex – Move Your Body (remix)
- Friction – Never too old
- The Coogies – 16 Cassettes