Local & Live: 2025-03-28
Written by Playlist Robot on March 28, 2025
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Captain Hellfire and the wretched brethren – Drink till we die
- Steal Capz – Beatdown
- Witch hunt – One of a kind
- King Stingray – Nostalgic
- Beddy Rays – Red Lights
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Blah Blah Blah
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Jesse Melancholy – Kiss the sky
- Tycarni – Red
- Sugartongue – Psychadelicate
- Exit Plan – Sellout
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- Jachin Mee – Big Mess
- Resting Mind Flowers – Hollow Hearts
- Gilly & Bede – Dawn