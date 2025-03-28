Local & Live: 2025-03-28

March 28, 2025

  1. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Captain Hellfire and the wretched brethren – Drink till we die
  3. Steal Capz – Beatdown
  4. Witch hunt – One of a kind
  5. King Stingray – Nostalgic
  6. Beddy Rays – Red Lights
  7. The Belair Lip Bombs – Blah Blah Blah
  8. Pity Lips – Cellular
  9. The Genevieves – Parts
  10. Jesse Melancholy – Kiss the sky
  11. Tycarni – Red
  12. Sugartongue – Psychadelicate
  13. Exit Plan – Sellout
  14. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  15. Jachin Mee – Big Mess
  16. Resting Mind Flowers – Hollow Hearts
  17. Gilly & Bede – Dawn
