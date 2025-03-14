Local & Live: 2025-03-14
Written by Playlist Robot on March 14, 2025
- The Drop Jonnies – I Like Your Shoes
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- Fontaines DC – Favourite
- The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be Alright
- Bird Island – See through!
- Khruangbin – Time (Youand I)
- Bootleg Rascal – Drop the Gun
- Satin Sun – Sunshine
- Loopole – Room 19
- Babe Rainbow – Ling Live the Wilderness
- Sunsplsh – Santa Fe
- Late Night Tuff Guy – Hit it Off
- Badger – Its Morning Girl