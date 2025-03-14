Local & Live: 2025-03-14

  1. The Drop Jonnies – I Like Your Shoes
  2. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  3. Fontaines DC – Favourite
  4. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  5. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be Alright
  6. Bird Island – See through!
  7. Khruangbin – Time (Youand I)
  8. Bootleg Rascal – Drop the Gun
  9. Satin Sun – Sunshine
  10. Loopole – Room 19
  11. Babe Rainbow – Ling Live the Wilderness
  12. Sunsplsh – Santa Fe
  13. Late Night Tuff Guy – Hit it Off
  14. Badger – Its Morning Girl
