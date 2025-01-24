Local & Live: 2025-01-24
Written by Playlist Robot on January 24, 2025
- Clairo – sunburn
- Clairo, Cuco – Drown
- Eyedress, Pearl & the Oyster, Dent May – How it All Starts
- Eyedress, Mac Demarco – The Dark Prince
- Eyedress – Xenophobic
- Antenna – Lost
- Antenna – Antenna State
- Verge Collection – Our Place
- Purée – Braindead
- These New South Whales – it’s its own heart
- These New South Whales – Are You Au Fait?
- CIVIC – New Vietnam
- CLAMM – Monday
- Ruby Fields – P Plates
- Kurralta Park – Sturt Desert Pea
- The Effends – Control
- War Room – the trouble with me