Local & Live: 2025-01-24

  1. Clairo – sunburn
  2. Clairo, Cuco – Drown
  3. Eyedress, Pearl & the Oyster, Dent May – How it All Starts
  4. Eyedress, Mac Demarco – The Dark Prince
  5. Eyedress – Xenophobic
  6. Antenna – Lost
  7. Antenna – Antenna State
  8. Verge Collection – Our Place
  9. Purée – Braindead
  10. These New South Whales – it’s its own heart
  11. These New South Whales – Are You Au Fait?
  12. CIVIC – New Vietnam
  13. CLAMM – Monday
  14. Ruby Fields – P Plates
  15. Kurralta Park – Sturt Desert Pea
  16. The Effends – Control
  17. War Room – the trouble with me
