Local & Live: 2025-01-17

Written by on January 17, 2025

  1. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Birds are spies – Spin
  3. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  4. Glowing – Cloud
  5. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Away from me
  7. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  8. Ms Chipeta – How Does it Feel
  9. Fever Dream – Was
  10. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  11. Pash – Spanish Harlem
  12. Tonix – I Was Asleep
  13. Stellar – Space Song
  14. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  15. Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
  16. Lickity Split – Space Invaders
