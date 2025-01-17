Local & Live: 2025-01-17
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Birds are spies – Spin
- The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
- Glowing – Cloud
- Kurralta Park – All They Want
- Sunsick Daisy – Away from me
- Duck Lake – Daydreams
- Ms Chipeta – How Does it Feel
- Fever Dream – Was
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Pash – Spanish Harlem
- Tonix – I Was Asleep
- Stellar – Space Song
- Weekend Rage – The Ropes
- Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
- Lickity Split – Space Invaders