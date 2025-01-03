Local & Live: 2025-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2025

  1. Moly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  3. Tv Therapy – Animal Control
  4. Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
  5. Weekend Rage – Stay the night?
  6. Looch – Cartoons
  7. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  8. Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Spite
  9. Caribou – Found Out
  10. Theodore Kittens – Winner Stays on
  11. Townhouse – Is this a dumb question?
  12. Destinezia – Slow
  13. Satin Sun – Drive
  14. Barkaa – For My Tittas
  15. Chase and Status – Take me away
  16. Royel Otis – Oysters in my pocket
  17. Lola Young – Flicker of light
