Local & Live: 2025-01-03
Written by Playlist Robot on January 3, 2025
- Moly Rocket – DIVE
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- Tv Therapy – Animal Control
- Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
- Weekend Rage – Stay the night?
- Looch – Cartoons
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Jongo Bones & The Barefoot Bandits – Spite
- Caribou – Found Out
- Theodore Kittens – Winner Stays on
- Townhouse – Is this a dumb question?
- Destinezia – Slow
- Satin Sun – Drive
- Barkaa – For My Tittas
- Chase and Status – Take me away
- Royel Otis – Oysters in my pocket
- Lola Young – Flicker of light