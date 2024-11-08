Local & Live: 2024-11-08
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Katie Pomery – Way too far
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Jachin Mee – Big Mess
- Darcy James Cheadle – Subside
- Full Cream – Breifcase
- Barracouta – Coastal Crimes
- Attica – Changing Tides
- Liquid Mercury – Juliet
- Flat Stanley – What Should Already be Known
- Bluebottle Kiss – Helping you hate me
- Screamfeeder – Dart
- Grinspoon – Never Say Never
- Press Club – No Pressure
- Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
- Los Leo – Everything to me