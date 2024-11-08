Local & Live: 2024-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2024

  1. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Katie Pomery – Way too far
  3. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  4. Jachin Mee – Big Mess
  5. Darcy James Cheadle – Subside
  6. Full Cream – Breifcase
  7. Barracouta – Coastal Crimes
  8. Attica – Changing Tides
  9. Liquid Mercury – Juliet
  10. Flat Stanley – What Should Already be Known
  11. Bluebottle Kiss – Helping you hate me
  12. Screamfeeder – Dart
  13. Grinspoon – Never Say Never
  14. Press Club – No Pressure
  15. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  16. Los Leo – Everything to me
