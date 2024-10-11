Local & Live: 2024-10-11
Written by Playlist Robot on October 11, 2024
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Darcy James Cheatle – Burning Out
- Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
- Caress – Suzie’s Seats
- Alt. – Conversations that Hurt
- Heartline – Ten
- Birds are Spies – Spin
- Loopole – Place to be
- TOWNHOUSE – Better Now
- Choosing Sides – Penelope
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna..
- Vermantics – Burn
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot chips – I Deal in Fire
- The Hydes – Don’t you worry
- Pest Control – Misogynistic Prick
- Tv Therapy – Animal Control