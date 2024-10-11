Local & Live: 2024-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2024

  1. Molly Rocket – Dive
  2. Darcy James Cheatle – Burning Out
  3. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  4. Caress – Suzie’s Seats
  5. Alt. – Conversations that Hurt
  6. Heartline – Ten
  7. Birds are Spies – Spin
  8. Loopole – Place to be
  9. TOWNHOUSE – Better Now
  10. Choosing Sides – Penelope
  11. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna..
  12. Vermantics – Burn
  13. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  14. Johnny Seagull and the Hot chips – I Deal in Fire
  15. The Hydes – Don’t you worry
  16. Pest Control – Misogynistic Prick
  17. Tv Therapy – Animal Control
