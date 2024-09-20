Local & Live: 2024-09-20
Written by Playlist Robot on September 20, 2024
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Bench Press – Personal Best
- The Munch – Puddle
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- Romana Ashton and the Reed – Red Ribbons
- Tiny Little Grandeur – Heels
- Darcy James Cheatle – Burning out
- The Shambolics – Seven seas
- Captain Hellfire & the wretched brethren – Drink [till we die]
- Nocturnal Animals – Where’s my mind been
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
- Overdue Fiction – You’ll be Fine
- The Hydes – Don’t you worry
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- The Sundials – Baby