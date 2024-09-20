Local & Live: 2024-09-20

Written by on September 20, 2024

  1. Molly Rocket – Dive
  2. Bench Press – Personal Best
  3. The Munch – Puddle
  4. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  5. Romana Ashton and the Reed – Red Ribbons
  6. Tiny Little Grandeur – Heels
  7. Darcy James Cheatle – Burning out
  8. The Shambolics – Seven seas
  9. Captain Hellfire & the wretched brethren – Drink [till we die]
  10. Nocturnal Animals – Where’s my mind been
  11. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  12. Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
  13. Overdue Fiction – You’ll be Fine
  14. The Hydes – Don’t you worry
  15. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  16. The Sundials – Baby
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Passenger: 2024-09-20

Current track

Title

Artist