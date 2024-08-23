Local & Live: 2024-08-23
Written by Playlist Robot on August 23, 2024
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Tris Beaumont – Kindhearted and Exasperated
- Allday – Too Late
- Nerve – Wasted
- Day for Caroline – Diamond Place
- Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Janine’s Favourite – Not the Girl
- The Max Headroom – Alright
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
- Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
- Bortier Okoe – Nokomba
- Trent Worley – Around
- Belle And Sebastian – Young and Stupid