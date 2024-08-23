Local & Live: 2024-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2024

  1. Molly Rocket – Dive
  2. Tris Beaumont – Kindhearted and Exasperated
  3. Allday – Too Late
  4. Nerve – Wasted
  5. Day for Caroline – Diamond Place
  6. Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
  7. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  8. Janine’s Favourite – Not the Girl
  9. The Max Headroom – Alright
  10. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  11. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  12. Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
  13. Bortier Okoe – Nokomba
  14. Trent Worley – Around
  15. Belle And Sebastian – Young and Stupid
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-08-23

Previous post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-08-23

Current track

Title

Artist