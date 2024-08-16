Local & Live: 2024-08-16

Written by on August 16, 2024

  1. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  2. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  3. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  4. Kingswood – Creepin
  5. Spiderbait – Riot
  6. Pelvis – Lion’s Mane
  7. Mojo Dingo – So Refined
  8. Green Circles – Black Vinyl Heart
  9. Doctor Desoto – Shake It On Through
  10. Purée – Figure It Out
  11. Rat Catcher – We’re The Ugly Ones
  12. Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
  13. Mince For Vince – Down
  14. Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
  15. The El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
