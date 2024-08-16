Local & Live: 2024-08-16
Written by Playlist Robot on August 16, 2024
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Kingswood – Creepin
- Spiderbait – Riot
- Pelvis – Lion’s Mane
- Mojo Dingo – So Refined
- Green Circles – Black Vinyl Heart
- Doctor Desoto – Shake It On Through
- Purée – Figure It Out
- Rat Catcher – We’re The Ugly Ones
- Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
- The El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon