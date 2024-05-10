Local & Live: 2024-05-10
Written by Playlist Robot on May 10, 2024
- LOOCH – CARTOONS
- FREE DRINKS – FIGHT THE WAVE
- STICKY BEAK – GET IT RIGHT
- FAIR CALL – SICK DAY
- SWAINSONA – ME AND YOU
- DANDY BUZZKILLS – I WANNA..
- THE 745 – PATTY BOUGHT A PULSAR
- LOOPOLE – MOTIONS
- CULTURED PIGEONS – FREE WILLY
- The Confessionals – Wishes
- Andy Easthope – Pressure
- Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
- Birds are Spies – Loose Change
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the willows
- Wasting Time – What you need