Local & Live: 2024-04-19
Written by Playlist Robot on April 19, 2024
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Puree – I guess you were right
- Blush – Doomsday
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Molly Rocket – kiss you dead
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
- The Genevieves – Words
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Lola – Batshit
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Tonix – Stars that held us
- Jacob Fitzgerald – Chlorine
- The Hazys – Had Enough
- Broken Waves – Sunburn
- Scarlett – Olivia