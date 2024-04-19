Local & Live: 2024-04-19

April 19, 2024

  1. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Puree – I guess you were right
  3. Blush – Doomsday
  4. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  5. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  6. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  7. Molly Rocket – kiss you dead
  8. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  9. The Genevieves – Words
  10. Swapmeet – Collision
  11. Lola – Batshit
  12. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  13. Tonix – Stars that held us
  14. Jacob Fitzgerald – Chlorine
  15. The Hazys – Had Enough
  16. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  17. Scarlett – Olivia
