Local & Live: 2024-02-16
Written by Playlist Robot on February 16, 2024
- Molly Rocket – Dive
- Noni Esposito – El Condor Pasa
- Exeter Blues – Let it Flow
- Mum’s Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
- The Sweet Blues – 3000 series
- Dem Mob – Soul of the lion
- Trick shot – Devils in the details
- Alright Psycho – Panic Bed
- Checked out – Pied Piper
- Overdue Fiction – You’ll be fine
- Head in the Oven – Providence Place
- Sacraficial Larynx – So damn good
- Chelsea Manor – Breathe
- Blush – Are u ok
- Effie – Lip Balm
- Placement – It’s Over
- Coldwave – Plagiarise