Local & Live: 2024-02-16

  1. Molly Rocket – Dive
  2. Noni Esposito – El Condor Pasa
  3. Exeter Blues – Let it Flow
  4. Mum’s Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  5. The Sweet Blues – 3000 series
  6. Dem Mob – Soul of the lion
  7. Trick shot – Devils in the details
  8. Alright Psycho – Panic Bed
  9. Checked out – Pied Piper
  10. Overdue Fiction – You’ll be fine
  11. Head in the Oven – Providence Place
  12. Sacraficial Larynx – So damn good
  13. Chelsea Manor – Breathe
  14. Blush – Are u ok
  15. Effie – Lip Balm
  16. Placement – It’s Over
  17. Coldwave – Plagiarise
