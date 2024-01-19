Local & Live: 2024-01-19
Written by Playlist Robot on January 19, 2024
- Sun Room – Sol Del Sur
- Sun Room – Crashed my bike
- Molly Rocket – sphalt
- Cultured Pigeons – Table Water
- Jayne Doe – Over Now
- Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandit – She Said
- The Hard Aches – Happy
- Landehekt – 80 days of rain
- Bruno Major – The show must go on
- Kevin Garrett – Faith you might
- Home Court – lepidoptera
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Good Luck Mary – White flag
- The world at a glance – On some distant shore
- Raccoon City – Nocturnus
- Jon Ann – Don’t feel like i used to