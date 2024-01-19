Local & Live: 2024-01-19

January 19, 2024

  1. Sun Room – Sol Del Sur
  2. Sun Room – Crashed my bike
  3. Molly Rocket – sphalt
  4. Cultured Pigeons – Table Water
  5. Jayne Doe – Over Now
  6. Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandit – She Said
  7. The Hard Aches – Happy
  8. Landehekt – 80 days of rain
  9. Bruno Major – The show must go on
  10. Kevin Garrett – Faith you might
  11. Home Court – lepidoptera
  12. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  13. Good Luck Mary – White flag
  14. The world at a glance – On some distant shore
  15. Raccoon City – Nocturnus
  16. Jon Ann – Don’t feel like i used to
