Local & Live: 2024-01-05

  1. Molly Rocket – Dive
  2. Exeter Blues – I gotta go
  3. MJ Turner – Kutju
  4. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  5. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  6. Throwaway – Getting to me
  7. Larsen – Eating me alive
  8. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  9. Mclusky – To hell with good intentions
  10. Twine – My God
  11. Jettison – Track One
  12. Lost Woods – Better Leave
  13. Larsen – Where is my mind (The Pixies)
  14. Smoke no fire – Play the game
  15. Mänträ – Bullseye
  16. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  17. Trungllion Horspower – 24
  18. Demon Pig – The intemperance and divinity of the swine
  19. Sunsick – Faith
