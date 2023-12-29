Local & Live: 2023-12-29

  1. Moly Rocket – DIVE
  2. Bromham – Stories of a Blessed Adolescence
  3. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  4. St Jacques – Abother Sense
  5. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  6. Lucky Seven – I’ve Gotta Girl
  7. The Geneveves – Nothing Happened
  8. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  9. Pest Control – Close Contact
  10. Almost Evelyn – Metamorphosis
  11. Shadow Ministers – Domino
  12. Baby Candy – What’s Worse
  13. Jen Lush – Lovers Partin, Dawn
  14. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
  15. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-29

Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-29

