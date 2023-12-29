Local & Live: 2023-12-29
Written by Playlist Robot on December 29, 2023
- Moly Rocket – DIVE
- Bromham – Stories of a Blessed Adolescence
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- St Jacques – Abother Sense
- Eyrie – Grey Heron
- Lucky Seven – I’ve Gotta Girl
- The Geneveves – Nothing Happened
- Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
- Pest Control – Close Contact
- Almost Evelyn – Metamorphosis
- Shadow Ministers – Domino
- Baby Candy – What’s Worse
- Jen Lush – Lovers Partin, Dawn
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain