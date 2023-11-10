Local & Live: 2023-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2023

  1. Simon Loucas – To Me
  2. The Strange Caves – Forever
  3. BHDB – Call them home
  4. San Cisco – Reasons
  5. Noah Dillon – That’s Just How I Feel
  6. Boom Crash Opera – Essence
  7. Bachelor Girl – This must be love
  8. DICE – Double Espresso
  9. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  10. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice guy
  11. Glowing – Poppy
  12. Mum friends – Rails
  13. February Clouds – Since that day
  14. Belair Lip bombs – Say my name
  15. Twine – Cleaner
  16. Bloc Party – Ratchet
  17. Oscar The Wild – Pinch me please
