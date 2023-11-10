Local & Live: 2023-11-10
Written by Playlist Robot on November 10, 2023
- Simon Loucas – To Me
- The Strange Caves – Forever
- BHDB – Call them home
- San Cisco – Reasons
- Noah Dillon – That’s Just How I Feel
- Boom Crash Opera – Essence
- Bachelor Girl – This must be love
- DICE – Double Espresso
- Puree – Fresh Squeeze
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr Nice guy
- Glowing – Poppy
- Mum friends – Rails
- February Clouds – Since that day
- Belair Lip bombs – Say my name
- Twine – Cleaner
- Bloc Party – Ratchet
- Oscar The Wild – Pinch me please