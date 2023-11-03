Local & Live: 2023-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2023

  1. Simon Loucas – Come Back
  2. Where’s The Pope? – Self Doubt
  3. Numbskulls – Beerin Up
  4. The Meanies – Jekyll and Hide
  5. The Rions – Scary Movies
  6. Busseys – Looney
  7. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  8. Caroline and Claude – Slap
  9. Jess Johns – Mercy
  10. Pest Control – Close Contact
  11. Lola – Game Over
  12. Looch – Cartoons
  13. Glowing – Cameo
  14. Shag Rock – Zero Gs
  15. The Vanns – True Friends
  16. Beddy Rays – On my own
  17. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
  18. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  19. Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
  20. Kelly Brouhaha – Benjamin
