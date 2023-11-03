Local & Live: 2023-11-03

- Simon Loucas – Come Back
- Where’s The Pope? – Self Doubt
- Numbskulls – Beerin Up
- The Meanies – Jekyll and Hide
- The Rions – Scary Movies
- Busseys – Looney
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Caroline and Claude – Slap
- Jess Johns – Mercy
- Pest Control – Close Contact
- Lola – Game Over
- Looch – Cartoons
- Glowing – Cameo
- Shag Rock – Zero Gs
- The Vanns – True Friends
- Beddy Rays – On my own
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
- Kelly Brouhaha – Benjamin
