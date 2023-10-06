Local & Live: 2023-10-06
Written by Playlist Robot on October 6, 2023
- Simon Loucas – Come Back
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my verandah
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- Quebech Echo – Resolution
- No Warning – Bad Timing
- Iron Mind – Time
- The Munch – Puddle
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Dainty Morsels – Lily of the incas
- Burnt Orange – Cipher
- Chickensalt – Love to hate
- RAT!hammock – Mary the chair
- Ethanol Blend – The Blend
- Mum thinks blue – Dreaming
- The Tullamarines – Never do that
- Major Shade – The Hit