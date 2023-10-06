Local & Live: 2023-10-06

October 6, 2023

  1. Simon Loucas – Come Back
  2. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my verandah
  3. Coldwave – No Conflict
  4. Quebech Echo – Resolution
  5. No Warning – Bad Timing
  6. Iron Mind – Time
  7. The Munch – Puddle
  8. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  9. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  10. Dainty Morsels – Lily of the incas
  11. Burnt Orange – Cipher
  12. Chickensalt – Love to hate
  13. RAT!hammock – Mary the chair
  14. Ethanol Blend – The Blend
  15. Mum thinks blue – Dreaming
  16. The Tullamarines – Never do that
  17. Major Shade – The Hit
