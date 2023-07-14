Local & Live: 2023-07-14

- Simon Loucas – To Me
- The High Beamers – dreamers
- James Dawes – I don’t wanna see you/The Now/Little Lorikeet
- Nocturnal Animals – Picturesque
- Weekend Rage – Losing It
- Street Legal – Vape Nation
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Be My Friend Cole
- Katy Steele – Signal to you
- Magic Dirt – Dirty One
- The Living End – What would you do
- Boy & Bear – Hold your nerve
- Boo Seeka – Real
- Twice Lichen – Make it Sweeter
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Mums Favourite – Eye Contact
- Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
- The Dune Rats – Red Light Green Light
- The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
