Local & Live: 2023-07-14

July 14, 2023

  1. Simon Loucas – To Me
  2. The High Beamers – dreamers
  3. James Dawes – I don’t wanna see you/The Now/Little Lorikeet
  4. Nocturnal Animals – Picturesque
  5. Weekend Rage – Losing It
  6. Street Legal – Vape Nation
  7. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Be My Friend Cole
  8. Katy Steele – Signal to you
  9. Magic Dirt – Dirty One
  10. The Living End – What would you do
  11. Boy & Bear – Hold your nerve
  12. Boo Seeka – Real
  13. Twice Lichen – Make it Sweeter
  14. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  15. Mums Favourite – Eye Contact
  16. Lily Rose – Uncomfortable
  17. The Dune Rats – Red Light Green Light
  18. The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
