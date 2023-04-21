Local & Live: 2023-04-21
Written by Playlist Robot on April 21, 2023
- Vernantics – Mortality
- Vermantics – Architects
- Druid Fluids – Flutter by
- Coldwave – Watch it
- The Angels – Night Attack
- Oopsie Daisy – Pirate Freezing Chamber
- The Bitter Ends – No Stress
- The Bitter Ends – I Need you
- Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Larkspur Blues – Larkspur Blues
- The Sundails – Im Down
- Sun Sprites – My lover
- The Stobies – Not the chosen one
- Slowdive – Star Roving