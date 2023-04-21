Local & Live: 2023-04-21

April 21, 2023

  1. Vernantics – Mortality
  2. Vermantics – Architects
  3. Druid Fluids – Flutter by
  4. Coldwave – Watch it
  5. The Angels – Night Attack
  6. Oopsie Daisy – Pirate Freezing Chamber
  7. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  8. The Bitter Ends – I Need you
  9. Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
  10. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  11. Larkspur Blues – Larkspur Blues
  12. The Sundails – Im Down
  13. Sun Sprites – My lover
  14. The Stobies – Not the chosen one
  15. Slowdive – Star Roving
