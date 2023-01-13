Local & Live: 2023-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2023

  1. frenzal rhomb – there’s your dad
  2. down and out – right where you left me
  3. broken waves – the divide
  4. kotara – losing sleep
  5. mark curtis and the flannelettes – forever for all we know
  6. Oliver’s Midnight Bastards – Cactus Brain
  7. beyonce’s fiances – desperate heart
  8. the scabs – rude fuckin mindas
  9. astasie – brace sea / burnt tamarind
  10. a asie – city of crocodiles
  11. church moms – shaking in octaves
  12. the pods interobang – fix this
  13. smoke no fire – sleepless
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Best Kept Secret: 2023-01-13

Previous post

Drivel Drive: 2023-01-13

Current track

Title

Artist