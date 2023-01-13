Local & Live: 2023-01-13
Written by Playlist Robot on January 13, 2023
- frenzal rhomb – there’s your dad
- down and out – right where you left me
- broken waves – the divide
- kotara – losing sleep
- mark curtis and the flannelettes – forever for all we know
- Oliver’s Midnight Bastards – Cactus Brain
- beyonce’s fiances – desperate heart
- the scabs – rude fuckin mindas
- astasie – brace sea / burnt tamarind
- a asie – city of crocodiles
- church moms – shaking in octaves
- the pods interobang – fix this
- smoke no fire – sleepless