Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-05-28

- The Empty Threats – the one
- i killed the prom queen – your shirt would look better with a columbian neck-tie (live)
- Coves – Could’ve, Would’ve
- Stressed – End (feat. Terminal Sleep)
- DJ TR!P – Troxler Effect (Cat Blood)
- Chrome Cage – Kessler
- REND – LIFE DENIED
- China Roses – Pump Up The Vibe feat. Kirby
- Motez – The Future
- DRESS CODE – Candy Heart
- EAST AV3 – Do It All Again (ft. George Alice)
- Nancy Bates – For Your Love
- Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night (feat. Nancy Bates)
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- effie isobel – Moon Made
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
- Lonelyspeck – Wishing
- Xenura – Beyond Reach
- Strict Face – Palm Mag
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Alana Jagt – Stars of Napperby
