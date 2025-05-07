Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-05-07

  1. theurgy hc – clipping angels wings
  2. Life Pilot – Confined
  3. Devoidance ft. BIFURCATION – Code Red
  4. Reactions – Death Creep
  5. Double Barrel Solution – Intro
  6. Double Barrel Solution – D.B.S
  7. Warpath – All Will Fall
  8. NOWHERE2RUN – Outnumbered by None
  9. Stressed – Carnivore
  10. Putrescent Seepage – Flow of Decomposition
  11. Time Ends – Witness
  12. SIGNV/S – Obsecro
  13. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  14. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  15. Seven Hells – Die Slowly
  16. Caged Existance – Burden of Purpose
  17. Blood on my Hands – Mark of Chaos
  18. BEND – Schwendy Bend
  19. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  20. Slowmango – Ginger
