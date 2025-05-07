Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-05-07

- theurgy hc – clipping angels wings
- Life Pilot – Confined
- Devoidance ft. BIFURCATION – Code Red
- Reactions – Death Creep
- Double Barrel Solution – Intro
- Double Barrel Solution – D.B.S
- Warpath – All Will Fall
- NOWHERE2RUN – Outnumbered by None
- Stressed – Carnivore
- Putrescent Seepage – Flow of Decomposition
- Time Ends – Witness
- SIGNV/S – Obsecro
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- Seven Hells – Die Slowly
- Caged Existance – Burden of Purpose
- Blood on my Hands – Mark of Chaos
- BEND – Schwendy Bend
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
- Slowmango – Ginger
