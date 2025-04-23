Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2025

  1. Emerauld – In The First Place
  2. aleksiah – 24
  3. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  4. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  5. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  6. stripes. – background music
  7. Bart’s Nightmare – Breakneck Lodge
  8. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  9. Workhorse – Dreamhorse
  10. The Genevieves – Keith
  11. Twine – Same Old Problems
  12. short snarl – Heat, Heavy
  13. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  14. Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
  15. Eskatology, Canisha – Why u Tryna Bring us Down
  16. Nu Article – Modal Thang
  17. DELICASTEEZ – Sev’s Sleep
  18. elph, Swan Reach – talking loud
  19. C.CEDAR – Rush
  20. Blood Circle – Do the Slow
  21. Jackulson – I Just Decide
