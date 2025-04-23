Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-23

- Emerauld – In The First Place
- aleksiah – 24
- Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- stripes. – background music
- Bart’s Nightmare – Breakneck Lodge
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- Workhorse – Dreamhorse
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- short snarl – Heat, Heavy
- Duck Lake – Daydreams
- Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
- Eskatology, Canisha – Why u Tryna Bring us Down
- Nu Article – Modal Thang
- DELICASTEEZ – Sev’s Sleep
- elph, Swan Reach – talking loud
- C.CEDAR – Rush
- Blood Circle – Do the Slow
- Jackulson – I Just Decide
Reader's opinions