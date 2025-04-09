Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2025

  1. Strict Face – The Frost Escapes Our Breath
  2. Fundamental Shift – I Really Should Do More Dishes
  3. Raccoon City – Waiting for an Alternate Ending
  4. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  5. Problem Pony – Nine Pound Hammer
  6. Laura Hill – Space For You
  7. Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz) (Beatkozina Remix)
  8. Gratts – New Horizons
  9. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  10. William Street Strikers – Here Comes The Light
  11. Tuckshop – Pedestrian
  12. Lemmings – No Seatbelts
  13. Shifty Peaks – Coast to Coast
  14. Workhorse – Darkness
  15. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  16. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  17. Witch Hunt – One of a Kind
  18. Isolation Valve – To The Fond Memories of the Old Squatters Arms Hotel
  19. The Public Servants – Pension Scheme
  20. Jen Lush – Fireground
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Just Drive, She Said: 2025-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist