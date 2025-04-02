Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-02

- Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
- Maisie B – Nothing But the Sun
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Nuclear Family – Prologue
- Bend – Schwendy Bend
- Bromham – Lords of Northcote
- aleksiah – Clothes Off
- Taiaha – Crowded Room
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
- Ben Iota – Seasons Change
- Full Cream – Top Floor Love
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Any Young Mechanic – Makin’ Me Forget
- Ryan Martin John – Concorde (feat. Alana Jagt)
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- Pine Point – Mary
- The Botanicals – You Snooze You Loose
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Southpaw – Honeybee
