Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-04-02

  1. Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
  2. Maisie B – Nothing But the Sun
  3. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  4. Nuclear Family – Prologue
  5. Bend – Schwendy Bend
  6. Bromham – Lords of Northcote
  7. aleksiah – Clothes Off
  8. Taiaha – Crowded Room
  9. The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
  10. Ben Iota – Seasons Change
  11. Full Cream – Top Floor Love
  12. Slowmango – Ginger
  13. Any Young Mechanic – Makin’ Me Forget
  14. Ryan Martin John – Concorde (feat. Alana Jagt)
  15. Workhorse – Rode A River
  16. Pine Point – Mary
  17. The Botanicals – You Snooze You Loose
  18. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  19. Southpaw – Honeybee
Live from Studio 3: 2025-04-02

Wednesday Drive: 2025-04-02

