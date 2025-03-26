Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-26

  1. Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
  2. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  3. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  4. Frank Sidebottom – Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite
  5. Inspiral Carpets – Dragging Me Down
  6. Kula Shaker – Tattva (Lucky 13 Mix)
  7. Pulp – Have You Seen Her Lately
  8. Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – A World Without Dave
  9. Lush – I Have the Moon
  10. Huggy Bear – Herjazz Smooch
  11. Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
  12. Morrissey – The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
  13. Japan – In Vogue
  14. Conor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
  15. Tom Redwood – Give It a Little Time
  16. Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
  17. Bogshed – Run to the Temple
  18. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
  19. Nunbait – Track Trauma
  20. Eastern Dark – Walking
  21. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
