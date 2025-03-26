Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-26

- Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
- Frank Sidebottom – Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite
- Inspiral Carpets – Dragging Me Down
- Kula Shaker – Tattva (Lucky 13 Mix)
- Pulp – Have You Seen Her Lately
- Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – A World Without Dave
- Lush – I Have the Moon
- Huggy Bear – Herjazz Smooch
- Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
- Morrissey – The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
- Japan – In Vogue
- Conor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
- Tom Redwood – Give It a Little Time
- Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
- Bogshed – Run to the Temple
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
- Nunbait – Track Trauma
- Eastern Dark – Walking
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
Reader's opinions