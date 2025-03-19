Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. bhdb – Figure It Out Later
  2. Big Town – NUFF SAID
  3. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  4. Winnerz Circle – Diza$ter
  5. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  6. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  7. Felix Mir – All Night
  8. Tom West – a lucky few
  9. Ryan Martin John – Concorde (feat. Alana Jagt)
  10. Maisie B. – Pull The Rug
  11. Emerauld – in the first place (stripped back)
  12. matthew burgess – balcony
  13. Swapmeet – Collision
  14. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  15. girlfriend shorts – don’t forget your floaties
  16. Any Young Mechanic – Aggie
  17. Cagefly – Again, Spill Out Into the Light
  18. Slowmango – Ginger
  19. Alexander Flood – Oscillate (Alexander Flood Remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Live from Studio 3: 2025-03-19

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2025-03-19

Current track

Title

Artist