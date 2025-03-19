Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-19

- bhdb – Figure It Out Later
- Big Town – NUFF SAID
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Winnerz Circle – Diza$ter
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Felix Mir – All Night
- Tom West – a lucky few
- Ryan Martin John – Concorde (feat. Alana Jagt)
- Maisie B. – Pull The Rug
- Emerauld – in the first place (stripped back)
- matthew burgess – balcony
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- girlfriend shorts – don’t forget your floaties
- Any Young Mechanic – Aggie
- Cagefly – Again, Spill Out Into the Light
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Alexander Flood – Oscillate (Alexander Flood Remix)
