Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-12

- Electric Fields – Lore Woman
- Florigenix – The Flower Bears Its Fruit
- Bad’m D – MiniSkirt
- Enne R. – E r r o r
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Putrescent Seepage – Flesh In Excess
- Stressed – End (feat. Terminal Sleep)
- Raccoon City – Waiting for an Alternate Ending
- The Hammer Horrors – Beast
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Coldwave – Buster
- Maisie B and Jack Ray – Adelaide
- Short Snarl – Landline
- The Audreys – Beatles V Stones
- Slayerorgana – The Best Butt (In the Ashtray)
- Armitage Shanks – I’m Not Here For Small Talk (I’m Here For A Latte)
- clamor – hard one
- Will Everest – To The Light
- White Columns – Or Christmas
- Oopsie Daisy – Grouchland
- Bart’s Nightmare – Superstar OK / Lipstick Revolver
Reader's opinions