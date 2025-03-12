Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-12

  1. Electric Fields – Lore Woman
  2. Florigenix – The Flower Bears Its Fruit
  3. Bad’m D – MiniSkirt
  4. Enne R. – E r r o r
  5. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  6. Putrescent Seepage – Flesh In Excess
  7. Stressed – End (feat. Terminal Sleep)
  8. Raccoon City – Waiting for an Alternate Ending
  9. The Hammer Horrors – Beast
  10. Molly Rocket – Methany
  11. Coldwave – Buster
  12. Maisie B and Jack Ray – Adelaide
  13. Short Snarl – Landline
  14. The Audreys – Beatles V Stones
  15. Slayerorgana – The Best Butt (In the Ashtray)
  16. Armitage Shanks – I’m Not Here For Small Talk (I’m Here For A Latte)
  17. clamor – hard one
  18. Will Everest – To The Light
  19. White Columns – Or Christmas
  20. Oopsie Daisy – Grouchland
  21. Bart’s Nightmare – Superstar OK / Lipstick Revolver
