Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-05

  1. War Room – Alarms
  2. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
  3. Jackulson – Shallow Tech
  4. JesseMelancholy – character actor
  5. Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
  6. stripes. – stripes the cat
  7. Nuclear Family – Prologue
  8. Katie Pomery – i go quiet
  9. Twine – Deer In The Headlights
  10. The Empty Threats – phone call
  11. Raccoon City – Keeper of the Lamp featuring Cahli Blakers
  12. Divebar Youth – MOJO featuring goyo
  13. cookii, Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck – METAL FLAKE
  14. Emerauld – In The First Place
  15. Fever Dream – Was
  16. Oscar the Wild – Hey
  17. Alexander Black Band – Back By Unpopular Demand
  18. Them Creepy Crawlies – Garden of Joy
  19. Mince For Vince – Julia
  20. The Superjesus – Gravity
  21. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
