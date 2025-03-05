Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-03-05

- War Room – Alarms
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
- Jackulson – Shallow Tech
- JesseMelancholy – character actor
- Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
- stripes. – stripes the cat
- Nuclear Family – Prologue
- Katie Pomery – i go quiet
- Twine – Deer In The Headlights
- The Empty Threats – phone call
- Raccoon City – Keeper of the Lamp featuring Cahli Blakers
- Divebar Youth – MOJO featuring goyo
- cookii, Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck – METAL FLAKE
- Emerauld – In The First Place
- Fever Dream – Was
- Oscar the Wild – Hey
- Alexander Black Band – Back By Unpopular Demand
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Garden of Joy
- Mince For Vince – Julia
- The Superjesus – Gravity
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
