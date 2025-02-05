Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-02-05

Written by on February 5, 2025

  1. ephemerons – Droughtbreaker (It Crawled From the South Remix)
  2. Avalon Kane – Hole Song
  3. Xenura – VOCA
  4. DJ TR!P – 2nd Player Hater
  5. Divebar Youth – ORION
  6. Lonelyspeck – My Angel Goes Before Me
  7. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  8. Junk Harmony – soft wonder
  9. Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  10. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  11. Only Objects – Disarm
  12. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  13. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  14. Cliff Racer – What if you Never Reap what you Sew
  15. Bend – Brenton
  16. Florigenix – Benevolent Whirlpool of Stars
  17. Bad’m D – DieHardX
  18. The Killgirls – Bomb In The Head
  19. Southpaw – Thoughts About U
