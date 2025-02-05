Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-02-05

- ephemerons – Droughtbreaker (It Crawled From the South Remix)
- Avalon Kane – Hole Song
- Xenura – VOCA
- DJ TR!P – 2nd Player Hater
- Divebar Youth – ORION
- Lonelyspeck – My Angel Goes Before Me
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Junk Harmony – soft wonder
- Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- Only Objects – Disarm
- Heinous Crimes – Pass By
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Cliff Racer – What if you Never Reap what you Sew
- Bend – Brenton
- Florigenix – Benevolent Whirlpool of Stars
- Bad’m D – DieHardX
- The Killgirls – Bomb In The Head
- Southpaw – Thoughts About U
