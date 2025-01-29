Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-29

- Jackulson – Cool Lifestyle
- Cagefly – Headlights
- War Room – twothousandandtwo
- Twine – New Cleaner
- Keeskea & Friends – How Do You Feel?
- Maisie B and Jack Ray – Canary Song
- Nancy Bates – Take It Easy
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up (feat. Amber Mcintosh)
- Electric Fields – One Milkali One Blood (Motez Remix)
- Chica Chica Electrica – Casa de las Brujas (House of The Witches)
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Jamie Lena – Devour
- Maiden Name – Teaser
- girlfriend shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
- TOWNHOUSE – BAD LOVE
- elph, Swan Reach – talking loud
- Swapmeet – Collision
- SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
Reader's opinions